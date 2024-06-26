Kumho's EV tire wins acclaim in Europe

South Korean tire maker Kumho Tire said Wednesday its electric vehicle tire product, Ecsta HS52, has been recognized for its high-quality technology by the European automotive magazines ADAC and Auto Bild.

ADAC and Auto Bild are two of the most influential automotive magazines in Europe and globally, known for their content on cars and related products, as well as their extensive performance testing.

Kumho Tire’s Ecsta HS52 received a "good" rating from ADAC in their summer tire performance test, ranking third overall. It also achieved a "good" rating in Auto Bild's performance test, ranking fourth overall. These were the highest accolades among domestic tire manufacturers.

ADAC's testing criteria included driving satisfaction on dry and wet surfaces, mileage, wear, noise and environmental sustainability, evaluating the top European summer tires from 16 global tire companies, all of size 215/55R 17.

Meanwhile, Auto Bild's test included 55 European summer tires, all of size 205/55R 16. The Ecsta 52 received particularly high marks for its short braking distance and driving stability on wet and dry surfaces.

"We believe that securing excellent results in influential automotive magazines is the most effective way to enhance the value of our products in the European market, while also proving Kumho Tire's competitiveness on the global stage," said a Kumho Tire official.

"We are dedicated to research and development to strengthen our position as a 'technology powerhouse' through credible external evaluations. We will continue to aim to secure top results and contribute to the continuous sales growth of the company."