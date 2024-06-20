Seoul International Book Fair hopes to set off new voyage into better future

Novelist Kim Yeon-su speaks during a press conference for the Seoul International Book Fair at the Korean Publishers Association in Jongno-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Early this year, novelist Kim Yeon-su received a proposal from Joo Iroo, CEO of the Seoul International Book Fair, to rewrite Jonathan Swift's "Gulliver's Travels" (1726).

The CEO's intention was to shed new light on Swift's message, particularly the Land of the Houyhnhnms, which Gulliver visits on his fourth journey, describing it as an orderly and peaceful society. Inspired by the Land of the Houyhnhnms, the book fair has set this year's theme as "Houyhnhnm," a quest for a modern vision of a peaceful world.

Initially, Kim saw no reason to rewrite a book published over 300 years ago, but as the conversation progressed, he became intrigued.

Upon researching, Kim discovered that the first person to translate and adapt "Gulliver's Travels" in Korea was Choe Nam-seon (1890-1957). Choe was a prominent modern Korean historian, pioneering poet and publisher, and a leading member of the Korean independence movement. In 1909, Choe introduced the first and second parts of the novel, which deal with a voyage to Lilliput and Brobdingnag.

"The most significant feature of Choe Nam-seon's 'Gulliver's Travels' is the 'rewriting,'" Kim said at a press conference Wednesday at the Korean Publishers Association in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Choe translated and adapted the original setting to Seoul, using colloquial language as if a narrator were telling the story. It was an adaptation from the perspective of Seoul in 1909.

While maintaining Choe's style, Kim rewrote the third part (A Voyage to Laputa) and the fourth part (Land of the Houyhnhnms) from a contemporary perspective, which will be showcased at the Seoul International Book Fair.

"Among the European editions of 'Gulliver's Travels,' some versions mark the sea through which Gulliver's ship sails as the 'Sea of Corea.' This sea, located west of Japan and south of Jeju Island, is where the utopian country Yuldoguk from 'The Story of Hong Gil-dong' is located," Kim said.

This led Kim to imagine an encounter between Gulliver and Hong, pondering how the ideal society dreamed by Hong could alter the ending of "Gulliver's Travels."

"'Gulliver's Travels' shows that Swift despaired of humanity far more deeply than we do today. Paradoxically, hope sprouts from this fact. The classic demonstrates that human society, which should have perished long ago, continues to persist. So we can find a glimmer of hope even in the deepest despair," Kim said.

The Seoul International Book Fair, featuring Kim's new version of "Gulliver's Travels," will kick off at Coex in Gangnam-gu next week from Wednesday to Sunday.

A total of 122 publishers and publishing-related organizations from 18 countries, along with 350 Korean publishers, will participate in the five-day event. Visitors can look forward to around 450 programs, including markets, book exhibitions, talks and signing events.

Saudi Arabia will be the main Guest of Honor, while Oman and Norway will be the spotlight countries. Renowned authors such as Jokha Alharthi, the first Arab author to win the Man Booker International Prize in 2019, "Crying in H Mart" author Michelle Zauner, and Harvey Award-winning graphic novelist Keum Suk Gendry-Kim will attend the fair.