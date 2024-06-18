Dog's dinner: More Koreans are cooking for their pets

Looking after a dog used to just mean taking it for a walk, providing necessary care and building a bond, while feeding the canine store-bought kibble, perhaps with an occasional canned treat.

But increasingly, pet owners are ditching factory-produced pet food and feeding their furry companions real food -- either cooked at home or prepared by a professional chef.

A 30-year-old cat owner living in Seoul, Jung recently enrolled in a one-day pet food cooking class at a local pet food retailer, seeking to expand her cat's menu beyond basic treats.

She said she learned to craft a special cat tart featuring ingredients like chicken breast, rice flour, lactose-free milk and cottage cheese.

"Cooking it is a whole new level compared to making simple air-dried treats" that she had tried doing before, the woman said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Park Yu-min, who owns a 9-year-old dog, has so far referred to blogs, pet food recipe books and YouTube tutorials. She started preparing homemade meals after her dog showed allergic reactions to many store-bought treats.

"I decided to be more careful about her diet to ensure optimal well-being," the pet owner said, listing her dog's favorite foods: pumpkin cookies, blueberry milk chews and dehydrated chicken breast.

As Park delves deeper into pet food cooking, she thinks simply finding information online might not be enough. “Down the line, I wouldn't mind attending in-person classes to learn more special cooking skills," she said.

Park also expressed a loss of trust in commercially produced pet food. Her decision to make her own food partly stems from anxieties about the potential health risks associated with pet food made by domestic manufacturers.

The Yuseong-gu Office in Daejeon has launched a series of 10 one-day pet cooking classes that are now ongoing, from May to October, for the first time this year. Each class has 10 participating students and focuses on creating diverse pet treats such as cookies, rice balls and pound cake.

“Most participants have been health-conscious female owners in their 30s and 40s, who consider their pets to be family members,” a Yeonsu-gu district official surnamed Oh told The Korea Herald.

Depending on the success of the first series, the district office is considering opening larger-scale classes in the future, the official added.

Pet owners interested in preparing real food for their furry friends share a common concern: a loss of trust in commercially produced pet food. Their anxiety about the safety of factory-processed pet food products has been amplified by the recent unexplained deaths of hundreds of cats in Korea.

While authorities have reportedly found no confirmed link between the deaths and pet food products they were fed, cat owners suspect that a specific local producer is behind the wave of cat deaths, which totaled 206 as of May 27.