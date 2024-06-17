[Herald Review] AKMU reminisces past 10 years with fans

AKMU holds its 10th-anniversary concert “10VE” at the Kspo Dome in Seoul, Sunday.

Standing on top of a green grass hill, the main stage decor, a children's choir opened the K-pop sibling duo AKMU’s two-day concert singing “Last Goodbye.”

AKMU then appeared on a lift in a navy suit and dress to perform “Every Little Thing” with a live band and a string orchestra.

The K-pop duo was welcomed by 10,500 people in the audience holding green fan lights that shined like fireflies glowing on summer evenings.

Sunday’s show was the last day of AKMU’s two-day 10th-anniversary concert “10VE” at the Kspo Dome in Seoul.

With musical actors taking part in AKMU’s performances adding more emotion and liveliness to the stage, the concert felt like a musical.

“I didn’t want you to come to our concert to just listen to us sing. Instead, I wanted our concert to be like a picnic that you can enjoy peacefully and go back home filled with love,” said Lee Chan-hyuk of AKMU.

Chan-hyuk had a solo stage performing “Bench” during which he had a chance to show off his dancing skills.

Lee Su-hyun of AKMU then performed “Re-bye” alone holding a feather fan.

She added some acting and altered the song to make it jazzier.

In the setlist of 21 songs, AKMU included many tracks from its debut album “Play” released in 2014.

“We wanted to take you guys back 10 years. Our concept for the debut album was fairies living in a forest. That is why the set is a scene from a fairytale,” said Su-hyun.