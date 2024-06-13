[Well-curated] Reflect on time through jewelry, postcards and seasonal cuisine

Rethinking gemstones

Precious stones are valued for their beauty, which comes from the intricate patterns and translucency they possess. These gem-quality crystals require an almost infinite amount of time to develop.

“Cartier, Crystallization of Time,” an exhibition at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, is a search for the origin of such timeless beauty, visualized with jewel collections from the French jewelry house and private individuals.

The roughly 300 pieces on view are thematically arranged. Chapter 1 explores Cartier’s famed experiment with materials like platinum and fossilized wood, as well as with bold color mixes.

Chapter 2 looks at how Cartier tries to reflect lines and forms found in nature in its pieces. The exhibition explores how jewelry can be architecture, noting that the pursuit of beauty bears fruit by chance and by venturing into something new, like couture.

Chapter 3 sums up how Cartier stays inspired. “Universal Curiosity,” the last stop, looks at the sources: flora, fauna and cultures.

Orchids as well as panthers, snakes and tigers make up one part of the creativity stimulus, while the rest comes from civilizations spanning the African continent to the Americas.

The May-June exhibition is organized by the DDP operator Seoul Design Foundation for the landmark’s 10th anniversary. This is the second time Cartier has displayed its contemporary creations, after the initial showcase at the National Art Center, Tokyo in 2019.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza

281, Eulji-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul