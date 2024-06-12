Canneseries-invited 'TAROT' will tell stories of people attempting to defy fate

Structured within a unique omnibus format, horror flick "TAROT" will tell the stories of individuals who try to challenge their destinies, the director said Wednesday.

Produced by Studio X+U, "TAROT" is originally an omnibus drama series consisting of seven episodes. The series follows the stories of individuals who face ominous events predicted by tarot cards.

For the movie version, three episodes from the series -- "Do You Believe in Santa?," "Going Home" and "Delivery Call" -- have been chosen to create a 94-minute-long film. The three episodes each feature actor Cho Yeo-jeong, Ko Gyu-pil and Kim Jin-young as the protagonists, respectively.

The director said that through "TAROT" he aimed to tell the stories of people who attempt to defy their predestined fates.

"While we lead our lives with our own will, we often face significant destinies that cannot be overcome by willpower alone. 'TAROT' explores the stories of individuals who possess the determination to resist fate. (In order to portray this,) we endeavored to depict real-life characters with a documentary-style approach," said Choi Byung-gil, the director of "TAROT" during a press conference held in Yongsan, central Seoul, Wednesday.