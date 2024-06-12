2024 Dream Concert to be held in October in Goyang

The 2024 Dream Concert will be held Oct. 19 at Goyang Stadium in Ilsan, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi Province, according to the Korean Entertainment Producer’s Association on Wednesday.

Dream Concert is the longest-standing K-pop concert, held annually since 1995.

This year’s event is co-hosted by the Korean Entertainment Producer’s Association, the Korea Tourism Organization and Goyang city.

Dream Concert has attracted 1.98 million concertgoers so far over the past nearly 30 years.

From first-generation K-pop groups such as H.O.T, S.E.S. and god to K-pop sensation BTS, the event has featured 622 K-pop acts so far.

“Dream Concert is not only the longest-standing K-pop concert but a cultural symbol embracing the history of K-pop from its beginning in the 1990s until today, in which it has become mainstream content globally,” said Im Baek-woon, president of the Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association, in a press release.

At this year’s event, a “dream rookie” of the year will be announced through voting, which will be carried out via the K-pop Seoul app from Monday to Sept. 26.

The lineup of performers for the 2024 Dream Concert is yet to be announced.