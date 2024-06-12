4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Buan, strongest of the year

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Buan-gun at 8:26 a.m. in North Jeolla Province on Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The weather agency said Wednesday’s earthquake was the strongest to have occurred in South Korea and its surrounding waters this year. It was also the 16th strongest earthquake here since 1973, when recordkeeping began. The quake’s depth was measured at 8 kilometers and had been followed by 12 aftershocks as of 11 a.m.

The aftershocks were also felt in other regions, including in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, as well as the North and South Chungcheong provinces, the North and South Gyeongsang provinces, Busan, Daegu and Ulsan.

An emergency disaster alert was issued across the country about 9 seconds after the event was detected.

The National Fire Agency said it had received a total of 213 reports nationwide regarding the quake as of 9:21 a.m. While there were reports regarding property damage such as cracks being formed on walls, no reports regarding casualties or injuries had been received by the fire agency.

Out of the 213 reports, 77 came from North Jeolla Province, where Buan-gun is located. One report was also filed from Wonju, Gangwon Province, located some 300 kilometers from Buan.

No damage has been reported at any of the nuclear or hydroelectric plants across the nation and all are operating safely, according to their operator, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co.

Following the earthquake, the Ministry of Interior and Safety raised the alert level of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to Level 1, which is the lowest in the government’s three-tier emergency alert system. A separate earthquake alert was also issued at the “vigilance” level, the third-highest in the five-tier system.

President Yoon Suk Yeol also instructed the government to carry out a “swift damage assessment and safety check” in response to the earthquake, and to provide swift and accurate information to the public to ensure the people “do not get anxious about possible aftershocks.”

Wednesday’s earthquake is the first earthquake in a year to hit Korea with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater. On May 15, 2023, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was detected off the east coast near Gangwon Province.