Vietnamese FM urges business community to grow with Vietnam-Korea ties

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son delivers remarks at the kick-off ceremony for Vietnamese Business in Seoul (BAViK) at Glad Hotel Yeouido in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul on Thursday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son urged the Vietnamese community in South Korea to capitalize on growing Vietnam-Korea ties, as he recently attended the kick-off ceremony of the Business Association of Vietnamese in Korea (BAViK).

"Currently, the relationship between Vietnam and Korea is at the highest stage of development, and despite the challenging global and Korean economic situations, there are ample opportunities for growth and collaboration," Bui said on May 30, addressing a group of Vietnamese and Korean business community members at the ceremony for Vietnamese Business in Yeouido, Seoul.

The BAViK launched with 40 members of Vietnamese business entities based in Seoul.

Bui reassured continued support for the Vietnamese business community by the Community Party of Vietnam and the government, referring to initiatives such as the 41-NQ/TW resolution that underscore the crucial role of companies in Vietnam’s industrialization and modernization efforts.

Resolution 41-NQ/TW, dated October 10, 2023, outlines solutions to meet the aspirations of Vietnamese entrepreneurs, considering them a "core force" in advancing the nation's economic independence and ensuring national defense and security.

"The establishment of BAViK is a significant milestone symbolizing the growth of the Vietnamese entrepreneur community in Korea," Bui said.