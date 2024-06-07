Unionized workers of Samsung Electronics set to stage walkout over wages

Most Popular
-
1
2004 gang rape resurfaces in crusade to reveal alleged criminals' identities
-
2
Marriage race: Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for 'the one'
-
3
G-Dragon appointed professor at KAIST
-
4
Signs detected of N. Korea demolishing part of Donghae inter-Korean railway: NIS
-
5
Act-Geo founder arrives in Seoul to explain oil find
-
6
Victim of Miryang gang rape never consented to revealing suspects' identities: group
-
7
Lee Jung-jae says criticism of casting in 'The Acolyte' is 'natural'
-
8
J-Hope of BTS wins first prize in military presentation contest
-
9
Mandatory or voluntary? Korea's dilemma over regulating disposables
-
10
Assembly speaker elected without a single ruling party vote
Unionized workers of Samsung Electronics set to stage walkout over wagesBy Yonhap
Published : June 7, 2024 - 09:44
Unionized workers of Samsung Electronics Co. were set to launch a one-day walkout over wages on Friday, a union official said, in what would be the first walkout at the technology giant.
About 28,000 members of the National Samsung Electronics Union were set to collectively take the day off, but some analysts expected the labor action to have no major impact on production.
The NSEU said it will not disclose the number of workers joining the walkout, saying the decision should be made voluntarily.
"Coordinated use of vacation is our first step in moving toward our final goal of a large-scale strike," Lee Hyun-guk, deputy chief of the NSEU, said.
Market researcher TrendForce said the one-day leave is not expected to cause disruptions in Samsung's production as Friday is a weekday between a holiday on Thursday and the weekend and Samsung's semiconductor fabs have a high automation rate. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for 'the one'
-
Samsung Electronics union set to stage walkout over wages
-
Stronger South Korea can free North Koreans: Yoon