Unionized workers of Samsung Electronics set to stage walkout over wages

The Nationwide Samsung Electronics Union, the largest among the Samsung Electronics' multiple unions, on May 29, vows to stage strike for the first time over stalled wage negotiations. (Yonhap)

Unionized workers of Samsung Electronics Co. were set to launch a one-day walkout over wages on Friday, a union official said, in what would be the first walkout at the technology giant.

About 28,000 members of the National Samsung Electronics Union were set to collectively take the day off, but some analysts expected the labor action to have no major impact on production.

The NSEU said it will not disclose the number of workers joining the walkout, saying the decision should be made voluntarily.

"Coordinated use of vacation is our first step in moving toward our final goal of a large-scale strike," Lee Hyun-guk, deputy chief of the NSEU, said.

Market researcher TrendForce said the one-day leave is not expected to cause disruptions in Samsung's production as Friday is a weekday between a holiday on Thursday and the weekend and Samsung's semiconductor fabs have a high automation rate. (Yonhap)