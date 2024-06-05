2004 gang rape resurfaces in crusade to reveal alleged criminals' identities

The Miryang gang rape case of 2004 is widely remembered as one of the worst sex crime cases in South Korean history, sparking nationwide furor for not only its brutality, but also for victim blaming by the local community and what has been seen as a lack of proper punishment for those responsible.

Forty-four high school boys in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, were found to have taken part in the brutal physical and sexual assault of multiple underage victims over the course of a year. The Ulsan District Prosecutors' Office requested prison terms for 10 of them, while 20 were sent to a juvenile detention center.

Thirteen of those accused did not receive any form of punishment, after reaching a settlement with the victim. Sex crime laws at the time required the victim to file charges for the perpetrator to be punished, a clause which changed in 2013.

One other boy of the 44 faced separate charges, but ultimately none of them received criminal punishment.

The perpetrators for the heinous crime may have escaped punishment from the court, but two decades later they are facing the court of public opinion. A few of the perpetrators have had their identities apparently disclosed to the public recently, with more revelations to possibly follow.

A YouTuber who goes by the name of Narak Bogwanso on Monday disclosed the identity of a man surnamed Shin, who is alleged to be one of those responsible in the Miryang case and to have changed his name and worked selling cars. Shin changed his Instagram page to private and attempted to go off the grid, after which his company fired him.

"We are taking this situation very seriously, and the person in question has been fired," the company said on its Instagram page on Tuesday.

The YouTuber has claimed to know the identities of all the perpetrators, based on information the rapists themselves have provided in exchange for getting themselves off the hook. "Don't apologize to me, apologize to the victim," the YouTuber wrote in a comment on the channel on Tuesday.

The one-person crusade by the unidentified YouTuber has been garnering interest and support from across the country, with several related videos on the channel sitting at over 1 million views.

On Sunday, the YouTuber posted a video saying that one suspect surnamed Park is married, has a daughter and is running a successful restaurant with his family. Local media reports showed that the restaurant in question had temporarily ceased operation on Monday, after another allegation that it has violated construction law.

Crime and no punishment

The Miryang case was comparable to the plot of a horror film, literally to some extent, as it inspired multiple movies and TV dramas in the two decades since.

It started when a middle school girl surnamed Choi dialed a wrong number in June 2003, stumbling upon a conversation with a high school boy surnamed Kim. The two became acquainted over the next six months via online chats, after which Kim invited Choi to his hometown to hang out.

Choi agreed and visited Miryang in January 2004. What followed was a horrid series of sexual and physical abuse, to which even Choi's older sister got roped in.