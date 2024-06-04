Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea

    Korea bets big on gas, oil prospects in East Sea
  2. 2

    Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report

    Girls starting school early could boost fertility rate: state-backed agency report
  3. 3

    S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage

    S. Korea to fully suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK balloon barrage
  4. 4

    BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need

    BTS set to return in Hybe's hour of need
  5. 5

    Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea

    Yoon OKs exploratory drilling for 'massive' oil, gas reserve in East Sea
  1. 6

    [KH Explains] Hyundai eyes IPO to leverage presence in India

    [KH Explains] Hyundai eyes IPO to leverage presence in India
  2. 7

    [Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller

    [Graphic news] S. Korea's children get taller
  3. 8

    Man stabs 2 foreign residents 'for no reason'

    Man stabs 2 foreign residents 'for no reason'
  4. 9

    Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year

    Korea, US, Japan to kick off 1st trilateral exercises this year
  5. 10

    Ministry urges doctors to end walkout, mulls processing resignations

    Ministry urges doctors to end walkout, mulls processing resignations
ssg
소아쌤

South Korea forms satellite cyber security body

By Kim Arin

Published : June 4, 2024 - 18:05

    • Link copied

South Korea sends its first spy satellite into orbit on Dec. 2 from California‘s Vandenberg Space Force Base. (Space X) South Korea sends its first spy satellite into orbit on Dec. 2 from California‘s Vandenberg Space Force Base. (Space X)

South Korean spy agency said Tuesday it was forming a consultative body of concerned ministries and other government agencies to enhance satellite cyber security.

The consultative body led by the National Intelligence Service is aimed at protecting satellites throughout their lifespan from their design to operation.

The NIS explained that the body was created against amid emerging domestic and international space cyber threats, citing the recent cyber attack against the Korea Satellite Operations Center as an example.

Prior to Tuesday’s launch, South Korea had no integrated governmental system for carrying out space-related security tasks, according to the NIS.

“Space is rapidly emerging as a new area of national security. The NIS will continue to work closely with relevant ministries and other organizations to build a foundation to protect national space assets from cyber threats,” Yun Oh-jun, the spy agency deputy director, said in a release.

The Ministry of National Defense and the recently launched Korea Aerospace Administration are among some 20 agencies that make up the consultative body.

More from Headlines