South Korea forms satellite cyber security body

South Korean spy agency said Tuesday it was forming a consultative body of concerned ministries and other government agencies to enhance satellite cyber security.

The consultative body led by the National Intelligence Service is aimed at protecting satellites throughout their lifespan from their design to operation.

The NIS explained that the body was created against amid emerging domestic and international space cyber threats, citing the recent cyber attack against the Korea Satellite Operations Center as an example.

Prior to Tuesday’s launch, South Korea had no integrated governmental system for carrying out space-related security tasks, according to the NIS.

“Space is rapidly emerging as a new area of national security. The NIS will continue to work closely with relevant ministries and other organizations to build a foundation to protect national space assets from cyber threats,” Yun Oh-jun, the spy agency deputy director, said in a release.

The Ministry of National Defense and the recently launched Korea Aerospace Administration are among some 20 agencies that make up the consultative body.