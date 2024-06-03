BTS set to return to rescue Hybe

Most Popular
BTS set to return to rescue HybeBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : June 3, 2024 - 15:59
The bandmates of BTS, the K-pop phenomenon under entertainment powerhouse Hybe, are emerging to save the day for the company embroiled in a bruising battle with a subsidiary.
Jungkook, the youngest of the boy band, plans to release a new song for fans on June 7, while the group's eldest, Jin, is holding a fan meeting a day after his discharge from military service on June 12.
Big Hit Entertainment, a subsidiary of Hybe and the label of BTS, said Monday that Jungkook will drop a new digital single titled “Never Let Go” on Hybe’s global fandom life platform Weverse as well as the band’s official social media accounts.
“Never Let Go” is to be a fan song about Jungkook's gratitude for the unconditional love of Army, the official BTS fandom. Through the song, he tells the story of “never letting go of each other's hands.” The fan song will be released as part of 2024 Festa, which BTS celebrates with fans every year to commemorate the group's debut date of June 13.
Jin, who is to be released from the Army just one day before the festival, will participate in the annual event to meet with 1,000 fans in Seoul. His other bandmates are still serving in the military. Jin also plans to drop a new solo album soon.
In October, J-Hope will also be discharged from the military and resume his career.
Music critic Lim Hee-yun said the return of BTS could be a turning point in public sentiment to favor the parent company.
“The return of BTS members will be a big support for Hybe in the ongoing dispute between the parent company and Min Hee-jin, CEO of its sublabel Ador. BTS is a super IP (intellectual property) that led Hybe’s successful business before NewJeans. Only with the news that some members are releasing a new fan song and discharging from the Army can change the public sentiment in favor of Hybe,” Lim said on Monday.
“It can also help Hybe to strengthen its control over seven music subsidiaries that have weakened with Ador’s dispute. I am sure Hybe has calculated all these (factors) and planned accordingly,” the critic added.
jaaykim@heraldcorp.com
