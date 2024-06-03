S. Korea to suspend inter-Korean military pact after NK aerial littering

South Korean military personnel inspect remnants of a trash-filled balloon floated over from North Korea to Incheon. Using mine detectors, they check the safety of the balloon's contents, Sunday. (Yonhap)

The South Korean presidential office on Monday decided to propose completely suspending the September 19 Inter-Korean Military Agreement at Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, following North Korea floating around 1,000 trash-filled balloons toward South Korea.

The National Security Office made this decision after Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo convened a meeting at 11 a.m. Monday to discuss follow-up measures to decisions made at the emergency meeting of the National Security Council the previous day.

"The participants of the meeting evaluated that the September 19 Military Agreement, effectively nullified by North Korea's de facto declaration of its abrogation, has caused many problems in our military's readiness posture amid the recent series of provocations by North Korea, resulting in tangible harm and threats to our citizens," the presidential National Security Office said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the meeting participants have decided to propose putting on the agenda suspending the effectiveness of the entire September 19 Military Agreement until mutual trust is restored between South and North Korea, for the Cabinet meeting on June 4 (Tuesday)," it added.

The office said that suspending the agreement would allow military exercises along the Military Demarcation Line, lifting the restrictions imposed by the pact. The suspension would also enable the military to take "fuller and more immediate countermeasures against North Korean provocations."

National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin said Sunday that the country will take "unendurable measures" against North Korea's trash-filled balloons and GPS interference near the inter-Korean border after the emergency meeting.

A senior presidential official, speaking on condition of anonymity, elaborated that Seoul would "not rule out the resumption of loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea" along the inter-Korean border, which would necessitate the suspension of the Sept. 19 agreement by Seoul.

In November last year, North Korea unilaterally announced the effective nullification of the September 19 Inter-Korean Comprehensive Military Agreement, which was signed to "completely cease all hostile acts against each other in every domain" during the inter-Korean summit in 2018.

Pyongyang's announcement came in response to Seoul's partial suspension of the agreement, aimed at resuming reconnaissance near the border and enhancing its readiness posture. South Korea made this decision shortly after North Korea launched its first-ever military spy satellite.