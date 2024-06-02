Jin of BTS to meet fans on group's debut anniversary post-military discharge

Jin of BTS will return this month after completing his military duty.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, is due to be discharged from the military on June 12. The singer announced that his first post-military discharge event will be an offline gathering with fans.

According to Big Hit Music on Sunday, Jin will attend "2024 Festa" at the Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex on June 13, the day after his discharge, which is also the anniversary of BTS' debut. "Festa" is an annual celebration commemorating BTS's debut, running this year from Sunday through June 13 for about two weeks.

In the first part of the event, dubbed "Jin's Greeting," there will be a hugging session with 1,000 fans. The latter half of the event will feature segments showcasing different sides of Jin. For fans who cannot visit the venue, the second part of the event will be live-streamed on Weverse for fan club members.

The "2024 Festa" offline event will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Seoul Jamsil Sports Complex on the same day. Aside from Jin’s return, diverse activities such as making upcycling accessories and BTS song lyrics lottery are available to all visitors.

During last year’s Festa, Jin had promised to visit fans for this year’s event, leaving a message through Weverse.

Detailed information regarding Jin's fan event will be announced later.

In addition to the offline gathering on June 13, several events are planned for the two-week festival. "Bang Bang Con," a free online streaming of BTS's past concert performances, will take place on Saturday. According to the released poster, there will be surprise content unveiled Wednesday and Friday. The content is hinted at with icons of a camera film and music, without any further explanation, which has sparked curiosity among fans.

Jin, the first of the seven BTS members to enlist, joined the military in December 2022 and has been serving as an assistant instructor at a front-line infantry division boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. Currently, all seven members, including Jin, are serving in the military.