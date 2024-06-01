NewJeans makes Billboard's 21 Under 21 list for 2024

South Korean girl group NewJeans has been named the only K-pop artist on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list for 2024.

The list, released on May 31 (US time), honors the most influential young artists under the age of 21 in the music industry, based on album and song sales, streaming numbers, as well as overall influence within the industry.

Billboard noted, "NewJeans has established a singular presence in K-pop since debuting just two years ago," highlighting its remarkable achievements.

Last year, the group soared to the top of the Billboard 200 main albums chart with its second EP, "Get Up," just one year after its debut.

Five of the group's songs, including "Ditto" and "Super Shy," made it onto the Hot 100 main singles chart.

In March, NewJeans was honored with the Group of the Year award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The band's latest double single, "How Sweet," has been performing well on both domestic and international charts, with its main track reaching No. 85 on Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart and ranking high on South Korea's major music charts. (Yonhap)