Hanwha to showcase defense prowess at Canada trade show

Hanwha Group's two defense units -- Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Aerospace -- said Tuesday that they would be showcasing their latest marine and ground weapon systems at this week's CANSEC, Canada's largest defense and security trade show.

Held annually in Ottawa, CANSEC features over 280 companies and representatives from 50 countries. This year's event runs from Wednesday to Thursday, and will be the first in which Hanwha Group has taken part.

Hanwha Ocean will present the KSS-III Batch-II, the Ghost Commander unmanned command and control vessel, and lithium battery modules for submarines.

The KSS-III Batch-II, currently under construction, boasts enhanced submerged endurance and weapon-carrying capabilities. It is the world's first diesel submarine equipped with both air-independent propulsion and lithium-ion batteries, significantly extending its underwater endurance, according to Hanwha Ocean.

Aligned with the Navy Sea GHOST maritime complex combat system used by the South Korean Navy, the Ghost Commander conducts operations at sea by carrying and controlling various types of unmanned power systems.

"By promoting the KSS-III Batch-II, we aim to achieve exports to countries like Canada and Poland, setting a benchmark for Korea maritime defense in the global market," said a Hanwha Ocean official.

Hanwha Aerospace will display ground weapon systems such as the K9 self-propelled howitzer and the Redback infantry fighting vehicle. To meet demand in the Canadian market, Hanwha Aerospace will highlight self-propelled artillery, including the global bestseller K9 self-propelled howitzer and the K10 ammunition resupply vehicle.

The company also plans to showcase advanced defense solutions based on future technologies tailored to local needs and emphasize synergy with Hanwha Ocean by presenting the submarine lithium battery systems used in the KSS submarines.

"We seek to actively explore new business opportunities and pursue strategic cooperation with the Canadian military and defense companies," a Hanwha Aerospace official added.