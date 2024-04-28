[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈범죄, 규정위반〉

1. culpable [kʌ́lpəbl] 잘못에 대해 비난을 받을 만한

범인을 뜻하는 culprit과 어원이 같은 단어지만 반드시 범죄와 관련해서만 쓰이지는 않는다. 잘못된 일이나 안 좋은 일에 책임이 있다는 뜻도 지닌다.

With hundreds of teenagers committing suicide in Korea every year, we are all culpable for the loss of young lives.

매년 수백 명의 한국 청소년들이 자살을 하고 있는 상황에서 우리 모두는 어린 생명이 사라져가는 데 책임이 있다.

● 첫 번째 골에 대해서는 골키퍼가 책임이 있었다.

The goalkeeper was culpable for the first goal.

2. culprit [kʌ́lprit] 범인, 안 좋은 결과를 초래한 주 원인

실제로 범죄를 일으킨 ‘범인’이 기본적인 뜻이고, ‘잘못을 초래한 원인’, ‘~의 주범’이라는 비유적인 의미로도 쓰인다.

By the time we found out that our house was robbed, the culprit was long gone.

우리가 집에 도둑이 들었다는 사실을 알았을 때 범인은 도망친 지 오래였다.

● 이산화탄소, 메탄 등 온실가스가 지구온난화의 주범이다.

Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane are the main culprit for climate change.

3. defamatory [difǽmətɔ́ːri] 명예를 훼손하는

defamation의 형용사형이며 de(away)+famatory(fame과 같은 어원)로 이뤄진 단어다. ‘명예를 훼손한다’는 의미를 지닌다.

Ben’s defamatory statements embarrassed us and caused permanent damage to our reputations.

벤의 명예를 훼손하는 진술은 우리를 당황하게 했고, 우리의 명성에 돌이킬 수 없는 해를 입혔다.

● 그 잡지는 명예를 훼손하는 내용을 게재해서 고소당했다.

The magazine was sued for publishing a defamatory story.

4. homicide [hɑ́məsàid] 살인, 피살

homi(‘사람’을 뜻하는 homo와 같음)+cide(suicide, pesticide처럼 killing을 뜻하는 접사)로 이뤄진 단어이며, ‘살인’을 의미한다.

Any investigation of a suspicious death should involve the homicide division of the police department.

모든 의문사에 대한 수사에는 경찰의 살인 사건 담당 부서가 관여한다.

● 그 10대 소녀의 죽음은 올해 들어 그 도시의 다섯번째 피살 사건에 해당했다.

The death of the teenage girl marked the city’s fifth homicide this year.

5. illicit [ilísit] 불법의

il(not)+licit(license와 같은 어원으로 ‘합법적’이라는 의미)로 이뤄진 단어다. 불법적이거나 통념상 받아들여지지 않는 것을 표현한다.

The unsafe neighborhood was overrun by illicit drugs, crime and poverty.

그 위험 지역은 불법 마약과 범죄, 가난으로 찌들어 있었다.

● 북한의 불법적인 무기 거래는 세계 평화에 위협이 되고 있다.

North Korea’s illicit arms trafficking is becoming a threat to world peace.

6. impunity [impjúːnəti] 처벌을 받지 않음

im(not)+punity(punish와 같은 어원)로 구성된 단어이며 원래 뜻은 ‘처벌을 받지 않다’이다. 특히 with impunity의 형태로 쓰여, 잘못한 일에 대해 처벌을 받지 않는 것을 표현한다.

Websites like YouTube make it increasingly likely that police officers who act with impunity will face legal consequences.

유튜브 같은 사이트를 통해, 처벌을 받지 않고 넘어가는 경찰관들이 법적인 책임을 지도록 하는 일이 더 많아질 것 같다.

● 그 온라인 도박 사이트는 해외에 설립된 기업에 의해 적발되지 않고 운영되고 있었다.

The online gambling site was being run by an offshore company with impunity.

7. incarceration [inkɑ̀ːrsəréiʃən] 투옥, 감금

in(in)+carceration(prison을 뜻함)로 구성된 단어다. imprisonment과 마찬가지로 ‘투옥’을 뜻한다.

It is a Korean tradition for prisoners to eat a raw piece of tofu upon being released from incarceration.

한국에서는 감옥에서 풀려나면 흰 두부를 날로 먹는 관습이 있다.

● 20년간의 감옥 생활 끝에 밀러는 가석방으로 풀려나서 집으로 돌아가 가족들을 만났다.

After 20 years of incarceration, Miller was released from prison on parole and went home to see his family.

8. kickback [kíkbæ̀k] 뇌물, 사례금

Kick back and enjoy the show.는 ‘편히 쇼를 즐기세요’라는 말이다. 이처럼 kick back을 동사로 쓰면 ‘뒤로 물러나 앉은 편안한 자세’를 일컫는다. 반면 명사 kickback은 원래 ‘돌려주는 것’을 뜻하며 ‘대가로 지불하는 뇌물’, ‘리베이트’를 말한다. 참고로 영어 rebate는 ‘대가로 지불하는 뇌물’의 뜻으로는 쓰지 않는다.

The city official granted the bar a liquor license in exchange for significant kickbacks.

시 공무원은 상당한 뇌물을 받고 그 술집에 주류 판매 허가를 내주었다.

● 그 대규모 건설 사업과 관련해 주지사가 뇌물을 받았다는 소문이 파다했다.

The rumor was rampant that the governor received kickbacks for the large-scale construction project.