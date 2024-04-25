Lim Yoo-ri’s ‘Forest of Echoes’ invited to Cannes’ La Cinef section

South Korean rookie director Lim Yoo-ri’s short film, “Forest of Echoes,” has been invited to the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Her 22-minute-long movie will compete in the La Cinef section, which awards three prizes among 18 movies selected by the jury for the 27th edition of La Cinef. The winner will be announced on May 23.

This particular section discovers the works of film students. This year saw 2,263 works submitted by students of film schools all over the world.

“This year’s program reflects the geographic mobility of film students, with a Singaporean director in Australia, an Indian and a Lithuanian in the UK, a Russian in the Czech Republic and three shorts made at American schools by Russian, Chinese and British filmmakers,” said the 27th La Cinef jury in a statement.

“Forest of Echoes,” which is Lim’s first-ever movie, follows the story of Ok-yeon, who runs into a forbidden forest after being chased by drunken men. There, she encounters Bang-wool, a woman married to an older man from a nearby neighborhood, and who lives next door.

Lim is a student at the Korea National University of Arts. She created this movie with funding from the CJ Cultural Foundation for young filmmakers in 2022.

“I’ve always wanted to share stories of those who wish to break their preconceptions of the world and move forward courageously. I’m glad that this intention behind this movie has been delivered to France,” said Lim.