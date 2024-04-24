Crypto mogul Kwon appeals against Montenegro court's extradition verdict

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Humor in Korea: Navigating the line between what's funny and not
-
2
[Exclusive] Korean military set to ban iPhones over 'security' concerns
-
3
Yoon seeks rebound, taps 5-term lawmaker as chief of staff
-
4
Korean, Romanian leaders discuss defense tech, nuclear energy
-
5
Medical standoff deepens as doctors reject new med school plan, talks
-
6
[Graphic News] 77% of young Koreans still financially dependent
-
7
N. Korea sends economic delegation to Iran amid suspected military cooperation
-
8
[Herald Interview] Why Toss invited hackers to penetrate its system
-
9
S. Korea calls on Japan to confront history amid Yasukuni Shrine visit
-
10
S. Korean envoys convene to navigate strategy amid Middle East tensions
Crypto mogul Kwon appeals against Montenegro court's extradition verdictBy Yonhap
Published : April 24, 2024 - 10:03
Montenegrin lawyers of disgraced South Korean crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon are struggling to have him extradited to his home country, not the United States, according to local news reports.
Kwon's legal representatives in Montenegro appealed against the Podgorica High Court's recent ruling that found the conditions for his extradition to both South Korea and the US were met, local daily Vijesti reported on Tuesday.
In their appeal, the lawyers said that the high court's April 8 decision is "unfounded and illegal" and the relevant legal provisions were interpreted in a bizarre manner by the high court and the Supreme Court in an attempt to satisfy the wishes of the justice minister, the report said.
The country's justice minister is expected to decide where to hand Kwon over to after courts make relevant rulings on the case.
Kwon, co-founder of the cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs, is wanted both by South Korea and the United States, where he faces investigation and indictment on charges connected to the crash of the firm's TerraUSD and Luna coins in May 2022. He was arrested in the European country in March last year after being caught traveling on a fake passport.
Early this month, Montenegro's Supreme Court scrapped Kwon's extradition to South Korea and sent the case back to a lower court. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
NK economic officials visit Iran amid suspected military ties
-
[Exclusive] Korean military to ban iPhones over security issues
-
North Korea holds drills simulating nuclear counterattack against enemy