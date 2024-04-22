KGC eyes Indonesian market, riding high on volleyball fame

Indonesian volleyball star Megawati Pertiwi (center), alongside her mother and older brother, poses for a photo after a volleyball game held in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday. (Korea Ginseng Corp.)

Korea Ginseng Corp., the country’s leading manufacturer of ginseng products, said Monday it plans to prioritize its marketing efforts in the Indonesian market, particularly leveraging the growing popularity of the Indonesian volleyball player under its sponsorship.

Currently, the KGC sponsors the Red Sparks women’s volleyball team under its premium ginseng product brand, JungKwanJang.

In 2023, the volleyball team was joined by Megawati Pertiwi, a 24-year-old volleyball player from Indonesia, following the implementation of new guidance for Korean volleyball teams to employ one additional player from another Asian country.

After the addition of the Indonesian player, the Red Sparks have achieved notable success, including securing a place in this year’s spring season playoffs for the first time in seven years, following their defeat of the fourth-ranked team, GS Caltex, last month, the company said.

Additionally, Pertiwi's presence on the team has significantly bolstered its popularity, in particular on social media platforms.

For instance, the team's YouTube subscribers reached 230,000 this year, a significant increase from 100,000 subscribers a year before. It was the first Korean volleyball team to achieve this milestone. Of the total, 86 percent of the team's YouTube subscribers are from Indonesia, according to the KGC.

The team also saw its Instagram followers surge to over 280,000 in April, from 20,000 in July last year.

In light of Pertiwi’s contribution to the company's brand, the KGC aims to incorporate the team's growing popularity into its marketing strategy for ginseng products in the Indonesian market.

The KGC distributed sample kits of its products to visitors during a friendly match between the Red Sparks and Indonesian players held in Jakarta on Saturday, organized by the country’s sports authorities. Various promotions were also conducted at the KGC's ginseng store at the Lotte Shopping Avenue in Jakarta.

The KGC said it will further enhance its marketing strategy in the Indonesian market by ensuring compliance with the country's policies, such as obtaining halal certification and adhering to ginseng import regulations.

“Megawati is greatly contributing to raising awareness of JungKwanJang in Indonesia,” a KGC official said. "In line with her contribution to the team, KGC will also endeavor to promote its ginseng products in the global health food market."