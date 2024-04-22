Ateez to drop 10th EP ‘Golden Hour: Part.1’ on May 31

Ateez is returning to the K-pop scene with their 10th EP, “Golden Hour: Part.1,” which will be released on May 31.

KQ Entertainment dropped a poster and announced the promotion schedule for the new album on Monday.

From this week, more concept photos, a track list poster, an album preview and a music video teaser will be revealed, the agency said.

The K-pop group teased their comeback on stage during their performance at the Coachella Valley Music Festival performance on April 19. The title of their upcoming album, “Golden Hour,” was engraved on the folding fans they used.

Ateez was the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella.

Last year, Ateez topped Billboard’s main album chart, the Billboard 200, with its second LP, “The World Ep Fin: Will,” which was released on Dec. 1, 2023.