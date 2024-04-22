Gang Dong-won masterminds plots to seem like accidents

Actor Gang Dong-won turns a meticulous mastermind behind plots that appear to be accidents in his upcoming crime drama flick, “The Plot.”

“The Plot” follows Young-il, played by Gang, who believes that all kinds of accidents can be manipulated. Next to him are his security master, Jackie (Lee Mi-sook), disguise master, Wol-cheon (Lee Hyun-wook) and youngest teammate, Jeom-man (Tang Joon-sang), who sincerely support Young-il’s plotting the scheme.

But their solidity as a team faces a new turn as a new client, Joo Young-sun (Jung Eun-chae), and her target, Joo Seong-jik (Kim Hong-pa), appear. Their encounter with an insurance agent, Lee Chi-hyun (Lee Moo-saeng), a detective uncovering the truth, Yang Kyung-jin (Kim Shin-rok), and what's called in Korean a "cyber wrecker,” Hauzer (Lee Dong-hwi) – a YouTuber who post rumors and negative news stories about celebrities – adds another twist, intimidating Young-il and his team.