[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The committee has had a chance to ------- your resume and is pleased to inform you that you have been selected for the interview.

(A) look up

(B) look for

(C) look after

(D) look over

해석

위원회 측에서 당신의 이력서를 살펴볼 기회가 있었으며, 당신이 면접에 선발되었음을 알려드리게 되어 기쁩니다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘위원회 측에서 당신의 이력서를 살펴볼 기회가 있었다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘살펴보다, 훑어보다’의 뜻을 지닌 동사 (D) look over가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) look up은 ‘찾아보다, 올려다보다’, (B) look for는 ‘~을 찾다, 구하다’, (C) look after는 ‘~을 맡다, 돌보다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

committee 위원회, 위원 resume 이력서 be pleased to ~하게 되어 기쁘다

2. People who want to eat at Westfield must make reservations two weeks in advance, as it is the ------- fine dining restaurant in the area.

(A) popular

(B) most popularly

(C) most popular

(D) popularly

해석

Westfield에서 식사를 하고자 하는 사람들은 2주일 전에 미리 예약을 해야 하는데, 그곳이 그 지역에서 가장 인기 있는 고급 식당이기 때문이다.

해설

최상급 표현 채우기 문제

빈칸 뒤에 명사(fine dining restaurant)가 왔으므로 명사를 수식할 수 있는 형용사 (A)와 (C)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 앞에 the가 왔고, ‘가장 인기 있는 고급 식당’의 의미가 되어야 하므로 the와 함께 쓰여 최상급 표현을 만드는 (C) most popular가 정답이다.

어휘

make a reservation 예약을 하다 in advance 미리, 사전에 fine dining restaurant 고급 식당

3. The new employees have ------- completed the month-long skills training with the firm and will be given the opportunity to enroll in more advanced courses.

(A) success

(B) successfully

(C) successful

(D) successfulness

해석

신입 사원들은 회사에서의 한 달 간의 기술 훈련을 성공적으로 끝냈으며, 더 고급 과정에 등록할 기회가 주어질 것이다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸이 조동사(have)와 p.p.(completed) 사이에 있으므로 빈칸은 p.p.를 꾸며주는 부사 자리이다. 따라서 부사 (B) successfully(성공적으로)가 정답이다. 명사 (A)와 (D), 형용사 (C)는 부사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

complete ~을 끝내다, 완료하다 month-long 한 달 간의, 한 달간 계속되는

enroll in ~에 등록하다 advanced 고급의, 상급의

정답

(D) / (B) / (C)

