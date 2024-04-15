Home

Hanlim, Kazakhstan partner on greenhouse gas reduction project

By Park Se-ra

Published : April 15, 2024 - 16:10

From left: Park Jin-sun of Hanlim Architecture Group, Shymkent City's Deputy Mayor Aidyn Karimov and KMG Chairman Choi Ik-jun pose for a photo after signing an agreement for a new greenhouse gas reduction project in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. (Hanlim Architecture Group)

Hanlim Architecture Group said Saturday it was embarking on a joint collaboration with Kazakhstan's environmental group KMG and the city of Shymkent on a landfill greenhouse gas reduction project.

The partnership went through a joint project agreement, which was marked by a visit to the landfill site in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, by KMG Chairman Choi Ik-jun, Hanlim Architecture Group Chairman Park Jin-sun, and other officials.

During the site visit, Chairman Park detailed the project’s development and investment plans, which focus on landfill gas power generation and greenhouse gas reduction.

In response, Deputy Mayor Aidyn Karimov expressed optimism about the project's potential to become Kazakhstan’s first successful initiative in this area. He also committed to providing prompt administrative support on investment laws and necessary licenses.

Furthermore, Deputy Mayor Karimov requested Korea’s comprehensive and sustainable technology proposal for the overall management and operation of waste, including water recycling, incineration and the construction of new landfills.

In a related development, Park affirmed his commitment to collaborate with Shymkent city officials and Korean experts on the proposed greenhouse gas reduction initiatives.

