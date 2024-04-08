Shift in stance? Ministry leaves room for dialogue over med student hike

Medical personnel walks down the corridor at a university hospital in Seoul on Sunday. (Yonhap)

Suggesting a shift in its adamant stance over the medical student quota, the Korean government said Monday it was ready for talks “open-mindedly” with doctors, urging the medical community to bring in proposals based on scientific evidence and logic.

“(The decision) to add 2,000 new slots in the medical school enrollment quota was determined through scientific research examined carefully. (But) to resolve the conflict, (we) will sincerely engage in dialogue,” Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong was quoted as saying.

“If (the medical circle) offers a more rational and unified proposal based on scientific evidence and logic, the government will join in talks with an open-minded attitude,” Cho added.

Earlier in the day, Jang Sang-yoon, senior presidential secretary for social affairs, also said he “positively assesses” the recent meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Park Dan, the head of the Korean Intern Resident Association, in a radio interview with SBS.

“(The meeting) lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes.. ... In a way, it showed the government’s sincere willingness to talk (with the medical community) because (Yoon) spent more time listening (to KIRA’s chief) than in summit talks,” Jang noted, using the Korean traditional expression, “you can’t get full with just one spoonful,” to suggest that many, repeated efforts are needed.

“(The two) talked and listened (to each other), and there’s no change in the government’s will to continue negotiations,” Jang said.

The remarks come a day after the Korean Medical Association -- the largest coalition of doctors’ groups here, with some 140,000 members -- on late Sunday promised to devise a unified proposal by garnering opinions from the medical community on the government’s plan to increase the number of admitted medical school students by 2,000 per year starting next year.

“(The medical sector) has been expressing their opinions separately, but we plan to raise our voices through a single channel -- the KMA’s emergency committee,” Kim Sung-geun, the head of the KMA’s public relations council, told reporters.

He added that the KMA would hold a joint press briefing with trainee doctors, medical students and professors after the April 10 general election in an attempt to break the stalemate.

Kim, however, said that the medical circle demands that the government reconsider the quota increase from scratch, calling on the government to postpone the plan for a year. Instead, Kim requested the government to form a committee to discuss what an appropriate increase would be so that the changes could be implemented for the 2026 academic year.

Welcoming the move forward on a negotiation framework, Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said that reversing the government plan would lead to confusion but not be entirely impossible.

“Reversing the already-announced allocations would create confusion. (But) making changes to the final college admissions guidelines for the 2025 school year is not physically impossible,” Park explained, shrugging off concerns.

Asked whether it will continue to hold fast to its plan, Park said the government would go through an internal review, declining to comment further.

Meanwhile, a group of professors sent letters to the presidents of their respective universities on Monday asking them to file administrative lawsuits to avert the expansion plan after the Seoul Administrative Court dismissed their requests last week.

The court said in its ruling that medical professors are not eligible to file an injunction request, but university presidents can.