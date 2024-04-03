Violinist Kim Jae-won given lifetime tenure at Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse

South Korean violinist Kim Jae-won has been appointed "Supersoliste" (super soloist), or principal concertmaster with a lifetime tenure, at Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, according to the Kumho Cultural Art Foundation on Wednesday.

Having successfully auditioned for the concertmaster position in 2022, she took the position of the concertmaster of the Toulouse Capitole National Orchestra in 2023. In March 2024, she was given a lifetime tenure, the foundation said.

"Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse is an orchestra with explosive energy and a unique sound. Thanks to the trust the members have shown during the training period, I have enjoyed my time immensely. I will continue to strive to become a better leader through past experiences,” Kim was quoted as saying by the Kumho Cultural Art Foundation.

Born in 1994, Kim debuted through the Kumho Prodigy Concert Series in 2008. She studied at the National University of the Arts in Korea with the late Kim Nam-yun and obtained a master’s degree at the Paris Conservatoire where she studied with Svetlin Roussev.

She has won several competitions, most recently the second prize at the Internaitonal Violin Competition in Sofia in 2017.

Kim also serves as the deputy artist director of the Busan International Classic Music Festival. On April 27, she will perform with the Gyeonggi Philharmonic Orchestra as part of Seoul Arts Center's Korea Orchestra Festival 2024.