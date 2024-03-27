Unis, filled with self-esteem and confidence, debuts as ‘Superwoman’

Unis, a K-pop girl group consisting of eight finalists from the SBS audition program “Universe Ticket,” made its debut Wednesday with its first mini album, “We Unis.”

The group is made up of four Korean members, Hyeonju, Yunha, Yoona and Seowon; two members from the Philippines, Elisia and Gehlee Dangka; and two Japanese members, Nana and Kotoko.

“We finally get to debut as Unis. My life from the day I began dreaming about becoming a K-pop artist to the day that I was chosen as the finalist of the audition program is flashing before my eyes. We will do our best to present an outstanding performance,” said Hyeonju, the leader of the group, during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday.

Unis already enjoys a large global fandom from their time on the audition program “Universe Ticket,” through which the members were chosen by the votes of 14 million viewers from around the world.

“We worked hard on this debut album to pay back all the love we’ve received before our debut. We felt loved and supported by so many people that we hope to show a good performance,” added Hyeonju.

Together, the eight members will share stories about their fans and themselves through music.

“The name of our group is an abbreviation for ‘You and I Story.’ We will present music with our own story in it, so please look forward to it,” said Yunha.

Unis’ first EP is led by the title track “Superwoman,” an Afrobeat dance number.

“The title track is about how anyone with self-confidence, just like Unis, can become superwoman anytime she wants,” introduced Kotoko.