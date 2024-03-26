BMW looks to continue winning streak with new hybrid 5 Series

After topping the sales charts in South Korea’s import car market last year, BMW Korea is looking to sustain its momentum with its new 530e, a plug-in hybrid model that is part of its 2024 eighth-generation 5 Series lineup.

Introduced earlier this month, the 530e complements the 2024 lineup of gasoline, diesel, and electric models with its advanced plug-in hybrid technology. The 530e features a combination of a gasoline engine enhanced with BMW's TwinPower Turbo technology that uses a special turbocharger system to increase power without sacrificing fuel economy and an electric motor powered by fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology.

Combined, these power sources offer a total output of 299 horsepower and a maximum torque of 450 Newton meters, providing a highly responsive driving experience, especially during quick accelerations and sprints.

Enhancing the carmaker's green credentials, the latest model boasts a 62 percent longer electric range than the previous model, achieving 73 kilometers on a single charge. The 530e's efficiency extends to its range and speed, covering 751 kilometers on a full tank and a fully charged battery, reaching speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour in pure electric mode, and delivering a combined fuel efficiency of 15.9 kilometers per liter.

Standard features on the new 530e include the Driving Assistant Professional package with Active Cruise Control and other advanced safety features, as well as the Parking Assistant Plus package, which includes Remote Control Parking and Surround View. Also standard are a heads-up display, four-zone climate control, and a Harman Kardon hi-fi sound system.

The addition of the 530e expands the new 2024 5 series lineup to include three internal combustion engines, one plug-in hybrid, and two electric powertrains, across 14 trim levels.

In the first two months of this year, the BMW 5 Series sold 3,286 units, more than double the second-best-selling model. These sales contributed to BMW Korea leading the imported car market in Korea during the same timeframe, with a total of 10,419 vehicles sold.

The eighth-generation 5 Series, launched in Korea in October last year, recorded sales of 8,766 units through February. BMW Korea anticipates surpassing the 10,000-unit sales milestone for the new 5 series in March.

BMW's all-electric i5, part of its 5 Series, is also leading imported EV sales, recording over 500 units sold last December and 327 this year, despite not being eligible for government subsidies. The model features DC fast charging up to 205 kilowatts, enabling a range increase of up to 156 kilometers in 10 minutes. A unique Max Range function further allows drivers to extend the car's range by 25 percent by optimizing power usage.

To expand its EV charging infrastructure, BMW Korea in 2022 launched the nation’s largest charging station at the BMW Driving Center in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, capable of charging 80 vehicles simultaneously. As of February this year, the company operates 1,119 chargers nationwide, with a plan to install an additional 1,000 chargers by the year’s end. These efforts include the creation of ESG charging stations that harness wind power and use energy storage systems from recycled EV batteries.

Additionally, BMW Korea is planning to launch the BMW Hub Charging Station, which will provide customers with a rest area and allow them to check out the latest vehicle exhibition while their car is charging.