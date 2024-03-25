North Korea going for short-range missiles a ‘Japan-conscious move’: Seoul’s ex-vice defense chief

Shin Beom-chul, a National Assembly member candidate who was President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first vice defense chief, speaks to The Korea Herald at his campaign office in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on March 19. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

CHEONAN, South Chungcheong Province -- Shin Beom-chul, who until recently served as the deputy national defense minister, said that North Korea limiting its weapons testing to short-range missiles last week “may have been a Japan-conscious move.”

Speaking with The Korea Herald, he said that as Pyongyang has been courting a summit with Tokyo, “anything beyond short-range missiles being fired toward the sea east of Korea would have the potential to be perceived by the Japanese as a provocation aimed at Japan."

North Korea took a break in missile firing for about a month before launching several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula a week ago.

North Korea on Monday said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has proposed a summit with its leader Kim Jong-un “at the earliest possible date,” according to a statement carried by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Monday.

Shin said that North Korea was “likely trying to put on a show of force while at the same time looking not to offend Japan.”

Following the ROK-US joint military drills that took place earlier this month, North Korea probably wanted to “show off its determination not to be pushed around,” and that it “won’t be shushed down,” he said.