Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea
-
2
Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post
-
3
Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
-
4
[News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
-
5
‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’
-
6
Yoon calls for flexible ways to process suspension of medical licenses
-
7
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'
-
8
Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community over doctors' walkout
-
9
Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors
-
10
2 out of 3 workers in small business took less than 6 days off last year
North Korea going for short-range missiles a ‘Japan-conscious move’: Seoul’s ex-vice defense chief
Pyongyang says Tokyo proposed summit between Kishida, Kim Jong-unBy Kim Arin
Published : March 25, 2024 - 15:48
CHEONAN, South Chungcheong Province -- Shin Beom-chul, who until recently served as the deputy national defense minister, said that North Korea limiting its weapons testing to short-range missiles last week “may have been a Japan-conscious move.”
Speaking with The Korea Herald, he said that as Pyongyang has been courting a summit with Tokyo, “anything beyond short-range missiles being fired toward the sea east of Korea would have the potential to be perceived by the Japanese as a provocation aimed at Japan."
North Korea took a break in missile firing for about a month before launching several short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula a week ago.
North Korea on Monday said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has proposed a summit with its leader Kim Jong-un “at the earliest possible date,” according to a statement carried by Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency on Monday.
Shin said that North Korea was “likely trying to put on a show of force while at the same time looking not to offend Japan.”
Following the ROK-US joint military drills that took place earlier this month, North Korea probably wanted to “show off its determination not to be pushed around,” and that it “won’t be shushed down,” he said.
Like officials and experts in Seoul have warned, Shin agreed that further provocations from North Korea aimed at South Korea’s National Assembly election in April were “anticipated.”
“North Korea may very well try to surprise us ahead of the general election,” he said.
“The short, medium and long-range missile tests are all too known and familiar. North Korea may launch a second reconnaissance satellite, as warned. Provocations in cyberspace are also possible,” he said, on the type of provocations that may be initiated by Pyongyang over the election season.
Shin left the Defense Ministry in October last year to launch a second bid to enter the National Assembly in Cheonan, an important swing district in South Chungcheong Province.
He is up against Rep. Moon Jin-seog, the Democratic Party lawmaker who beat him 49.3 percent to 47.9 percent in the previous Assembly election in 2020. Shin and Moon ran neck-and-neck in the 21st general election four years ago, 49.34 percent to 47.92 percent.
This time around, the rematch between the two is also shaping up to be a very close race, with the latest poll placing his Democratic Party rival ahead of him by 4 percentage points.
More from Headlines
-
Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community
-
Yoon vows new law for autonomy of four 'special cities'
-
Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'