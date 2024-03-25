Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Fatphobia pervasive in Korea
  2. 2

    Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post

    Rumors of Kim Sae-ron, Kim Soo-hyun dating swirl after social media post
  3. 3

    Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip

    Competition heats up in HBM market as Nvidia endorses Samsung chip
  4. 4

    [News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight

    [News Analysis] S. Korea's medical crisis: no end in sight
  5. 5

    ‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’

    ‘If Trump wins, Yoon may be pushed aside in US talks with North Korea’
  1. 6

    Yoon calls for flexible ways to process suspension of medical licenses

    Yoon calls for flexible ways to process suspension of medical licenses
  2. 7

    Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'

    Han accuses opposition leader of being 'subservient to China'
  3. 8

    Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community over doctors' walkout

    Health minister vows to swiftly hold talks with medical community over doctors' walkout
  4. 9

    Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors

    Health care standoff to worsen amid looming resignations by med professors
  5. 10

    2 out of 3 workers in small business took less than 6 days off last year

    2 out of 3 workers in small business took less than 6 days off last year
지나쌤

[Photo News] Farewell to the Queen

By Korea Herald

Published : March 25, 2024 - 14:20

    • Link copied

Asiana Airlines’ Boeing 747-400, the last Boeing 747 aircraft in South Korea, is honored with a grand water salute at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday to mark its final flight. Known as the “Queen of the Skies,” the iconic aircraft was first introduced in Korea in 1999. The Asiana aircraft has flown nearly 97,000 hours, completing over 18,000 flights and covering 88 million kilometers. (Asiana Airlines)

More from Headlines