[Photo News] Farewell to the Queen

[Photo News] Farewell to the QueenBy Korea Herald
Published : March 25, 2024 - 14:20
Asiana Airlines’ Boeing 747-400, the last Boeing 747 aircraft in South Korea, is honored with a grand water salute at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Monday to mark its final flight. Known as the “Queen of the Skies,” the iconic aircraft was first introduced in Korea in 1999. The Asiana aircraft has flown nearly 97,000 hours, completing over 18,000 flights and covering 88 million kilometers. (Asiana Airlines)
