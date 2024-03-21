Yoon vows to expand senior welfare

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with a senior citizen who attended a policy debate held at the headquarters of the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service in Wonju, Gangwon Province, Thursday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol announced plans to expand senior welfare in South Korea, where a fifth of its population is aged 65 or older, at yet another policy debate he presided over Thursday morning.

Yoon laid out support packages for the senior citizens in the country experiencing fast-paced population aging, as one in five South Korean citizens would be aged 65 or older by 2030.

"Comprehensive measures ranging from living, food, medical services and nursing are needed for senior citizens," Yoon said at the 22nd policy debate session held in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

Yoon said Seoul will build more senior living facilities where food services, laundry services and senior care services are combined. Deregulation will be in place to lower the entry barrier for service providers outsourcing the tasks of these facilities. These facilities will primarily target middle-class senior citizens aged 60 or above.

Separately, rental housing for senior citizens who cannot afford a house will increase to 3,000 nationwide, from the current 1,000.

Meanwhile, food service will also be enhanced at senior centers, or community centers for the elderly citizens locally dubbed "gyeongnodang." Currently, 42 percent of such senior centers, or some 28,000 locations, provide meals for 3.6 days a week, according to the government estimate. The government did not lay out the exact blueprint for senior center meal expansion.

For senior citizens' self-reliance, the government also laid out the policy goal of having 10 percent of all senior citizens be employed by 2027. Some 1 million senior citizens are to be employed by the end of 2024, as the government seeks to add 147,000 jobs this year.

Moreover, medical services for senior citizens will be expanded, Yoon said, in part by increasing the number of facilities dedicated to door-to-door medical services for senior citizens to 250 nationwide from 95.

Earlier in January, the government projected the number of South Korean citizens aged 60 or above would surpass the 10 million mark for the first time in history within the year.