[Election Battlefield] Busan, a shaky conservative stronghold, braces for a close race

People Power Party Rep. Park Soo-young (left) and Democratic Party Rep. Park Jae-ho are running against each other in a contentious district in Busan in the April 10 general election. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald) People Power Party Rep. Park Soo-young (left) and Democratic Party Rep. Park Jae-ho are running against each other in a contentious district in Busan in the April 10 general election. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

BUSAN -- Known locally as “South Korea’s second capital,” Busan is home to some 3 million and a key battlefield in the upcoming National Assembly election just three weeks away. Busan is also politically significant for South Korea, having been the birthplace of two presidents, Kim Young-sam and Roh Moo-hyun, who are symbolic figures with the conservative party and the progressive party, respectively. Here, the fiercest battle is expected in Nam-gu, the only district in the country where two sitting lawmakers -- People Power Party Rep. Park Soo-young and Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Park Jae-ho -- are pitted against each other in the same district that they represent. Nam-gu used to have two constituencies, or legislative voting districts, until last month when the National Election Commission decided to merge them into one due to a shrinking population. For the last two elections at least, half of Nam-gu elected People Power Party candidate as its lawmaker and the other half Democratic Party’s. Now, the two lawmakers will now have to compete for one seat. “The general election in April is not my election alone,” Park of the People Power Party told The Korea Herald. “Busan is the critical line of defense as ratings in Seoul are suffering. We have to win back the three seats we lost to the Democratic Party to make up for possible losses in the capital area.” Park said his goal was to make the district “thrive once again.” He has put forth policies that center around bringing in public infrastructure, namely the Korea Development Bank that is now in Seoul, to the Busan International Finance Center in Nam-gu. He said moving the bank, which has over 3,000 employees, would be a major boost for the city’s economy and in line with the administration's efforts to balance growth outside of Seoul. Along with the bank, he has pledged to build a K-12 international school in the neighborhood to encourage foreign companies to settle there. The plan has the support of the president, who as recently as in February said he backed the bank’s relocation. In a visit to Busan in early January, the ruling party interim leader Han Dong-hoon also said it was one of the party’s top priorities, saying it would happen “without fail.” For his party, Park has played the role of a strategist, heading the People Power Party think tank, the Yeouido Institute, which is in charge of running polls and shaping campaign strategies. Before entering politics, he was an elite public official who earned his master’s degree from Harvard.

People Power Party Rep. Park Soo-young, sitting at the table in the red that represents his party, says he is setting up booths around the neighborhood every weekend to meet and hear out local residents in person. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald) People Power Party Rep. Park Soo-young, sitting at the table in the red that represents his party, says he is setting up booths around the neighborhood every weekend to meet and hear out local residents in person. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Park Jae-ho, clad in the blue that represents his party, speaks with residents at a park in Nam-gu, Busan, where he is running to be lawmaker, Sunday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald) Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Park Jae-ho, clad in the blue that represents his party, speaks with residents at a park in Nam-gu, Busan, where he is running to be lawmaker, Sunday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

On the other hand, the main campaign strategy of the Democratic Party, not just in Busan but overall, is to play up anti-Yoon sentiments. Park of the Democratic Party, running to reclaim his seat for the third time, told The Korea Herald that while his district’s voters are older and typically conservative, he feels the “demand for a change to be high.” “People tell me how disappointed they are with Yoon. Just look at the Dior bag controversy,” he said. In February, a controversy erupted after an online outlet aired a surreptitiously filmed clip of First Lady Kim Keon-hee seemingly accepting a pricey bag from an acquaintance. “Of course this is Busan, so there are people who like the president. But that’s the beauty of democracy.” He eschewed commenting on Rep. Lee Jae-myung, who during his recent trip to Busan was caught on tape telling a crowd that if they were voting conservative, they better not vote at all. The remarks sparked outrage from the Busan people. “I am not anybody’s minion. No member of the Assembly should be. The only voice that I represent is that of the people,” he said. Like his rival, the Democratic Party lawmaker said if elected, he would push to have the Korea Development Bank relocated to his district. “One of my chief goals is to make our city younger. To do that you need to create well-paying, decent jobs,” he said. Park was a senior secretary for the two presidents from Busan, Kim and Roh, at Cheong Wa Dae.

BANNER WARS -- At a busy intersection in Nam-gu, Busan, a banner hung by the People Power Party promotes its pledge to move the Korea Development Bank to Busan. In the image below it, another banner installed by the Democratic Party of Korea nearby reads, “Mr. President, are you out of your mind?” (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald) BANNER WARS -- At a busy intersection in Nam-gu, Busan, a banner hung by the People Power Party promotes its pledge to move the Korea Development Bank to Busan. In the image below it, another banner installed by the Democratic Party of Korea nearby reads, “Mr. President, are you out of your mind?” (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)