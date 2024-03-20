Tokyo Philharmonic, led by Chung Myung-whun, to tour in Korea with Cho Seong-jin

Maestro Chung Myung-whun and pianist Cho Seong-jin greet the audience with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra in September 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. (Credia)

After nearly two decades, the internationally acclaimed Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra is set to return to South Korea. The much-anticipated event will feature performances by some of South Korea’s most sought-after musicians, maestro Chung Myung-whun and pianist Cho Seong-jin and more.

The tour will be a chance to see the synergy of the TPO and Chung, who holds a longstanding relationship with the orchestra. Chung has been collaborating with the orchestra since 2000 and was appointed its honorary music director in 2016, becoming the first foreign national to hold the position.

The TPO and Chung will present two distinct programs, each featuring different guest performers.

On May 7 at the Seoul Arts Center, pianist Cho Seong-jin will join forces with TPO and Chung, highlighting their longstanding collaboration.

As one of the most highly sought-after pianists in the world, Cho has had a long musical exchange with the TPO, and he also participated in Chung's inaugural concert as honorary music director in 2016.

The first encounter between Chung and Cho dates back to May 1, 2009, when Cho was just 13 years old. Chung said in March last year during a press conference that he was taken aback by Cho's artistic and musical maturity at such a young age, leading to a close collaboration between the two in the ensuing years.

The 29-year-old pianist will perform Schumann's Piano Concerto, known for its demands on the pianist's technique and musicality as well as harmony with the orchestra.

Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, "Fate."

Ticket prices range from 60,000 won ($45) to 180,000 won.