Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community

    Yoon calls for dialogue, trust from medical community
  2. 2

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data

    Koreans more open to foreigners in society than LGBTQ+: data
  3. 3

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers

    NK leader guides firing drills involving super-large multiple rocket launchers
  4. 4

    Dyson founder visits Seoul for global debut of new hair dryer

    Dyson founder visits Seoul for global debut of new hair dryer
  5. 5

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples

    New marriages bounce back buoyed by international couples
  1. 6

    Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI

    Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI
  2. 7

    Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China

    Asiana Airlines wins data transfer certification in China
  3. 8

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes

    Disgraced ex-K-pop star released after serving time for sex crimes
  4. 9

    Dispute heats up over dispatch of scandal-ridden envoy to Australia

    Dispute heats up over dispatch of scandal-ridden envoy to Australia
  5. 10

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul

    Dodgers beat S. Korea in final exhibition before MLB opener in Seoul
피터빈트

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap

Published : March 20, 2024 - 09:26

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 23.92 points, or 0.90 percent, to 2,680.10 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.83 percent higher.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.10 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix remained flat.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.50 percent, with its local rival Samsung SDI shedding 0.33 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor surged 2.95 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia Motors advancing 0.34 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,338.20 won against the US dollar, up 1.60 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines