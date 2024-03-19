[Photo News] MLB on Hyundai wheels

Hyundai Motor Group is supporting the Major League Baseball Seoul Series this week, the first MLB games to take place in South Korea, with an array of vehicles. According to the automaker on Tuesday, a total of 18 vehicles including six hydrogen-electric buses, three Ioniq 5s and three Ioniq 6s are being used for transporting the players and coaching staff of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Hyundai will also reward an Ioniq 5 to the first batter to hit a home run during the back-to-back games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. (Hyundai Motor Group)