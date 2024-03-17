[Herald Interview] Lithium-rich Chile seeks to lure more Korean investment

InvestChile Director Karla Flores speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Chile in Seoul, on Thursday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Chile's Ministry of Public Works and the investment promotion agency, InvestChile, recently visited Seoul to boost the country's infrastructure and technology sectors, inviting investors in Korea to participate in its extensive portfolio of projects.

During an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Chile in central Seoul on Thursday, InvestChile Director Karla Flores and Concession General Director Juan Manuel Sanchez shed light on their strategies to attract new investment interests for companies in Korea.

"As we work to position ourselves as a global player in renewable energy and infrastructure development, partnerships with countries like Korea which possess great strength in advanced technology and innovation know-how are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping our future trajectory," Flores said.

The ministry, overseeing nearly 3,000 projects annually with a total value of some $4 billion, is eyeing long-term transportation developments such as a train connecting Santiago and Valparaiso, cable cars in various cities and a high-level improvement of Route 5, Chile's main north-south highway.

Moreover, with over $10 billion earmarked for public-private partnership projects in the pipeline, including ventures in the lithium Industry, technological and digital infrastructure, infrastructure concessions and clean energy and storage sectors, the opportunities for foreign investments are vast.

"According to information obtained from the IMF, South Korea has an investment stock of $572 million in Chile as of 2021, with involvement in sectors such as trade, energy and mining. This figure is low considering the potential of both economies, especially considering that the annual bilateral trade between the two countries is around $8 billion." Flores added.

One of the flagship events to facilitate this dialogue is the upcoming 7th International InvestChile Forum, scheduled from May 15-17. With a lineup including an inaugural conference led by Chile President Gabriel Boric, sectoral sessions, and a matchmaking event facilitating over 200 meetings, the forum promises to be a cornerstone for forging partnerships and sealing deals.