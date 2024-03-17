Shohei Ohtani strikes out in both at-bats in exhibition vs. KBO club

Most Popular
Shohei Ohtani strikes out in both at-bats in exhibition vs. KBO clubBy Yonhap
Published : March 17, 2024 - 13:49
It wasn't meant to be for Shohei Ohtani on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar struck out in both of his two plate appearances in an exhibition game in Seoul against the South Korean club Kiwoom Heroes.
Ohtani is the biggest draw here as the Dodgers are gearing up for the historic Major League Baseball Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday and Thursday -- the first MLB regular season games to be played in South Korea.
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in December, after winning two American League MVP awards for the Los Angeles Angels. The two-way unicorn will only be designated hitter this season, as he recovers from offseason elbow surgery, but such a restriction has done nothing to dampen the excitement surrounding the start of Ohtani's new chapter as a Dodger.
Ohtani batted second behind Mookie Betts, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had said pregame that Ohtani would get two plate appearances in the exhibition.
Ohtani stepped in with one out in the top of the first against the Heroes' top starter, former big leaguer Ariel Jurado.
At 2-2 count, Ohtani went down swinging on a 91.8 miles per hour (mph) sinker up in the zone.
Ohtani's next trip to the plate came with two outs and runners at the corners in the top of the second inning. And Jurado, who previously pitched for the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets, got the better of Ohtani again.
This time, Ohtani whiffed on a 91.2 mph high fastball, and his helmet fell off his head on the wild swing.
For Jurado, though, those two strikeouts were the only bright spot.
Right after the first strikeout of Ohtani, Jurado surrendered a towering solo home run to Freddie Freeman. The right-hander gave up two more runs in the second inning and another in the third.
Hunter Feduccia replaced Ohtani with one out in the top of the fourth.
The Dodgers will next play the South Korean national team at 7 p.m. Monday before playing the Padres. (Yonhap)
