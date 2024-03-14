S. Korea says it does not recognize N. Korea as nuclear state

Most Popular
S. Korea says it does not recognize N. Korea as nuclear stateBy Yonhap
Published : March 14, 2024 - 19:38
South Korea on Thursday renewed its stance that it does not recognize North Korea as a nuclear state.
The foreign ministry made the comments in response to Putin's remarks that the North has its "own nuclear umbrella" and has not asked for Russia's help during a recent interview with Russia's RIA state news agency and Rossiya-1 state television.
"There is no change in the government's position that it does not recognize North Korea as a nuclear state," a foreign ministry official told reporters, when asked whether Putin's remarks could be seen as recognition of the North as a de facto nuclear state.
The official said the government will seek diplomatic efforts for North Korea's denuclearization in close cooperation with the United States and other countries, as well as with the international community, amid escalating military threats from Pyongyang. (Yonhap)
