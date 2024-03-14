Doosan’s robot surgery solution sees successful debut

Koo Ja-il (center), director of Koo Hospital, is performing laparoscopic cholecystectomy using Doosan Robotics’ robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery solution in Daegu, Tuesday. (Doosan Robotics)

Doosan Robotics, South Korea's leading collaborative robot provider, announced Thursday the successful practice of its robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery solution, marking the debut of a Korean-made solution in a real surgical environment.

The solution was employed for laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a procedure to remove a diseased gallbladder, performed at Koo Hospital in Daegu on Tuesday. Laparoscopic surgery involves treating conditions within the abdomen through tiny incisions.

Developed by medical device manufacturer EROP in collaboration with professor Jin Sang-rok's team from the School of Mechanical Engineering at Pusan National University, the solution comprises six collaborative robots capable of carrying up to 3 kilograms.

Equipped with endoscope cameras and joint torque sensors, the robots facilitate precise procedures and can be programmed for optimal efficiency. Surgeons can also use a joystick for directional control and screen zooming.

Koo Ja-il, director of Koo Hospital, stated, "The surgery proceeded safely and smoothly, and the patient was discharged without complications. Collaborative robots hold promise for treating complex conditions like colon cancer and rectal prolapse."

"We anticipate our collaborative robots will find applications in diverse medical settings, alleviating the workload of health care professionals," added Ryu Jung-hoon, CEO of Doosan Robotics.

Meanwhile, Doosan Robotics and EROP have supplied the robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery solution to Koo Hospital in Daegu and Min Hospital in Seoul, with plans for domestic and international expansion, including in the US and Europe.