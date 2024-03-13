S. Korea, US, Japan discuss supply chains, AI at economic dialogue

Most Popular
-
1
[Herald Interview] Med school expansion won’t solve health care shortage: WMA president
-
2
[Graphic News] 2024 Cherry blossoms forecast
-
3
S. Korean detained in Russia for alleged espionage is missionary
-
4
[Campus Now] Korean dream, Hallyu and brokers: International students in Korea today
-
5
Foreign ministry says providing consular assistance to S. Korean national arrested in Russia
-
6
Protesting medical students to press for schools' granting of their leave of absence requests
-
7
[Out of the Shadows] A defense attorney's perspective on Korea's real drug challenges
-
8
Cho Kuk’s new party most popular third party, so far
-
9
Man lies about wealth, education, tries to kill wife who forgave him
-
10
Luxury car sales hit by new lime green plate scheme
S. Korea, US, Japan discuss supply chains, AI at economic dialogueBy Yonhap
Published : March 13, 2024 - 20:04
National security officials of South Korea, the United States and Japan discussed efforts to boost cooperation in supply chains, emerging technologies and digital areas in a regular dialogue session, the presidential office said Wednesday.
The third session of the economic dialogue took place in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan earlier in the day, led by Wang Yun-jong, presidential secretary for economic security and his respective US and Japanese counterparts -- Tarun Chhabra and Yasuo Takamura.
They reaffirmed that the Camp David summit among the leaders of the three countries in August last year served as an occasion to significantly boost trilateral economic security cooperation and discussed ways to produce a tangible outcome from the summit at an early date.
Efforts to strengthen supply chain cooperation in critical minerals were discussed, through such multilateral initiatives as the Minerals Security Partnership and Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the presidential office said.
They agreed to seek ways to facilitate joint research among state research institutes of the three countries for study of core and emerging technologies.
The three sides also discussed artificial intelligence governance and agreed to work closely on cybersecurity threats and data security. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korean dream, Hallyu and brokers
-
Seoul to double budget to join global space race
-
BOK report sparks controversy over foreign care worker wages