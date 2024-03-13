S. Korean, US defense officials visit Samsung's chip plant

South Korean and US defense officials overseeing technology policies visited Samsung Electronic Co.'s semiconductor plant this week, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday, amid efforts to bolster information and communication technology cooperation.

Cheon Seung-hyun, head of the defense ministry's Intelligent Information Policy Bureau, and Leslie A. Beavers, the Pentagon's principal deputy chief information officer, made the visit Monday at the plant in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the ministry.

At the manufacturing facility, the two sides had an opportunity to observe progress and development in the ICT sector, such as 5G networks, the ministry said, without elaborating.

The next day, they held regular talks in Seoul on information and communication technology, and discussed ways to boost cooperation in policies on 5G networks and cybersecurity, it said.

It marked the fourth session of its kind after the policy talks first launched in 2021. (Yonhap)