[Photo News] Kia EV9 wins UK Car of the Year

[Photo News] Kia EV9 wins UK Car of the YearBy Korea Herald
Published : March 10, 2024 - 14:22
Kia's EV9, a large three-row electric SUV launched globally last year, has been named the 2024 UK Car of the Year. The vehicle was recognized by a panel of 30 judges, mainly automotive journalists from publications such as TopGear and Autocar, for its spacious interior that can accommodate up to seven seats, a substantial 489-kilometer maximum driving range, and a sleek design both inside and out, along with its feature-rich information system. (Hyundai Motor Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
