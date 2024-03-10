[Photo News] Kia EV9 wins UK Car of the Year

Kia's EV9, a large three-row electric SUV launched globally last year, has been named the 2024 UK Car of the Year. The vehicle was recognized by a panel of 30 judges, mainly automotive journalists from publications such as TopGear and Autocar, for its spacious interior that can accommodate up to seven seats, a substantial 489-kilometer maximum driving range, and a sleek design both inside and out, along with its feature-rich information system. (Hyundai Motor Group)