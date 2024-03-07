Seoul to build, refurbish over 1,000 gardens by 2026

A rendering of a flower garden installed in an unused plot of land in Magok-dong, Gangseo-gu in western Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will build up to 1,007 gardens across the city by 2026, starting with 150 new gardens by the first half of 2024, the city government said Thursday.

The city government will spend 265.9 billion won ($199.8 million) to install gardens and green areas in various places around the city, specifically for groups such as children, older citizens and people with disabilities.

The installation of the new gardens aims to lessen the stress and anxiety levels felt by Seoul citizens, said Lee Soo-yeon, head of the city government’s Parks and Recreation Bureau.

“Studies have shown that looking at green areas like gardens helps to reduce anxiety levels by 20 percent compared to looking at cityscapes, and that spending time in a garden at least once a week helps to reduce stress by 60 percent,” Lee said.

The concept behind these gardens is to create small-scale green spaces where people can experience the change of the seasons while living their daily lives. The gardens will be installed in 167 locations across the city, near residential areas, along city boulevards, and on rooftops and overpasses.