V of BTS to release English digital single, ‘Fri(end)s’By Hong Yoo
Published : March 4, 2024 - 13:53
V of BTS will release a new English digital single, “Fri(end)s,” at 1 p.m. on March 15.
Big Hit Music announced the upcoming release on the global fan community platform Weverse on Monday.
The upcoming single is a pop-soul R&B love song with English lyrics, according to the agency.
In the run-up to the single’s release, the label released a teaser clip Sunday showing parts of V’s daily life.
V’s latest single will be the artist's first release in six months after his first solo album “Layover” dropped on Sep. 8.
The artist is set to unveil various teaser photos and clips to promote the upcoming single, which was recorded before V began his mandatory military service in December.
V is scheduled to be discharged from the military on June 10, 2025.
