Fescaro provides all-in-one solutions for vehicle cybersecurity

The vehicle type approval site of one of Fescaro's clients (Fescaro)

With a growing number of industries becoming digitalized to cut costs and boost efficiency, the potential of cyber security measures and software-defined vehicles has been a hot topic for carmakers across the world.

Fescaro, a leading cybersecurity specialist, seeks to spearhead the change with its all-in-one cybersecurity solutions customized to meet the needs of its clients, in accordance with changing international standards. The European Union in 2022 introduced cybersecurity regulations, making it virtually impossible to enter the European market without meeting the new standards.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe World Forum for Harmonization of Vehicle Regulations adopted UN Regulation No. 155, No. 156 in June 2020.

South Korea's National Assembly in February passed a bill that mandates carmakers to be certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on its cybersecurity system.

Fescaro provides comprehensive certification and management, software update management and monitoring for the carmakers, contributing to the clients maintaining a competitive edge in the global market.