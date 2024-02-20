Home

피터빈트

[Photo News] Galaxy experience space in Barcelona

By Korea Herald

Published : Feb. 20, 2024 - 14:10

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics has opened a brand experience space at the Plaza de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, ahead of the upcoming MWC Barcelona 2024, the telecom industry's largest annual gathering, which kicks off Monday next week. Visitors can experience the tech giant’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 series, alongside diverse Galaxy AI features, until Feb. 29. (Samsung Electronics)

