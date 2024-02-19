Le Sserafim talks about their fear and doubts in 3rd EP ‘Easy’

Le Sserafim performs "Easy," the lead track of its 3rd EP for the first time on stage during a press conference in Seoul on Monday. (Source Music)

Le Sserafim members spoke candidly about their fears and concerns hidden behind their fearless attitude in their third EP, “Easy,” released on Monday.

“We focused on expressing our inner side to show that we are no different to ordinary people who have concerns and doubts in their life,” said Kazuha of the K-pop girl group during a press conference in Seoul on Monday.

The group tried to express that even though their fame could look as easily achieved, there is always their hard work behind a grand stage.

“Being a K-pop idol, we are extremely grateful for all the love and support that we receive from the public. But before releasing an album, we constantly worry that this one might not be loved as much as our previous works,” said Sakura of Le Sserafim. “We also have the pressure to show something new each time we make a comeback. We thought that showing these feelings and thoughts honestly through music is cool.”

The message of the songs, the music genres and the performances on this album are different from what the group presented so far.

“We want to surprise everyone by showing them that we are capable of digesting this kind of music as well,” Hong Eunchae, the youngest member of Le Sserafim, said.

The group’s third EP carrying five tracks is led by the titular track, “Easy,” which is of the trap genre with a groovy R&B style vocal and melody.

“Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of Hybe, told us that the vocals are the most important thing on this track. He said it would take us a while to get a satisfactory result. We spent a lot of hours recording,” said Sakura.

“The way we recorded this song was quite interesting as our producer wanted us to sing as if we were in a cranky mood or standing outside in the cold weather,” Huh Yunjin of Le Sserafim, noted.

Despite the easy-to-listen, chilled-out melody, the performance of the lead track is breathtakingly powerful and of the old-school hip-hop genre.

“This choreography was the hardest of all that we’ve done so far. In the song, there is a part where we sing ‘It’s not easy but we make it look easy.’ I think these lyrics best describe the choreography,” said Sakura.

Following their comeback, Le Sserafim is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

“It’s a stage that we’ve always dreamed of. We are honored to have such an opportunity in less than two years since our debut. We will consider it as an opportunity to let ourselves be known to many more. We can’t tell you about the performance yet, but we are working hard on it, so please look forward to it,” Kim Chaewon, the leader of the five-member group, said.