First lady resumes duties after 2-month hiatus

Kim Keon Hee appeared to have resumed her engagements as South Korea's first lady, albeit unofficially, for the first time in over two months.

Kim reportedly joined a lunch meeting with Netflix Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos and "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae, who had been received by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday at the presidential residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

The initial statement from the presidential office about the meeting did not indicate that Kim was present. Instead, it said Sunday that Sung Tae-yoon, chief of staff for policy, was present at the meeting that touched upon the topic of a "cultural alliance between South Korea and the United States." The presidential office was not available for comment as of press time.

Kim also reportedly sent a letter recently to the bereaved family of a young police officer who drowned to death in 2020 during an operation to rescue a man who jumped off a bridge over the Han River.

Kim Kyung-yul, an emergency committee member of the ruling People Power Party, however, said Monday that it was regrettable that Kim's engagement had resumed "without the revival of either the first lady's office or the internal inspection team to look into the family affairs of the president," indicating that the first lady's affairs should be handled with transparency.

Committee member Kim earlier this month declared he would not run in the general election in April. He was formerly a liberal accountant who defected to the conservative party. His nomination by the party to vie for a seat in Mapo-gu's Eul constituency in Seoul, created an internal rift between the presidential office and the ruling party, as he urged the presidential office to open up over Yoon's stance concerning the first lady's recent scandal.