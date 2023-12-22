Home

지나쌤

Fierce winter weather grounds airplanes on Jeju

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Dec. 22, 2023 - 15:48

    • Link copied

Heavy snowfall has suspended runway operations at Jeju International Airport, bringing a halt to all flights until at least 4 p.m. on Friday. (Yonhap) Heavy snowfall has suspended runway operations at Jeju International Airport, bringing a halt to all flights until at least 4 p.m. on Friday. (Yonhap)

Severe weather conditions accompanied by heavy snowfall and strong winds have caused major disruptions in flight operations at Jeju International Airport, with its runway suspended from the early morning on Friday.

According to the airport, the suspension was extended to 4 p.m., as the snow removal operation on the runway continued. Back-to-back delays since 8:30 a.m. on Friday had stalled more than 8,000 departing passengers in the airport.

The departure area for domestic flights at Jeju International Airport is crowded with passengers after heavy snowfall suspended or delayed all flights. (Yonhap) The departure area for domestic flights at Jeju International Airport is crowded with passengers after heavy snowfall suspended or delayed all flights. (Yonhap)

A total of 261 flights had been canceled as of the afternoon, including 137 domestic arrivals and 122 departures, as well as one each international arrival and departure. Five flights en route to Jeju Airport were diverted due to runway conditions.

About 7 to 8 centimeters of snow accumulated on the runways and moorings at Jeju Airport, with snow removal work still underway after seven hours.

In addition to the snowfall advisory, a special wind advisory came into effect at the same time, which likewise prevents aircraft from taking off and landing.

