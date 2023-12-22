Fierce winter weather grounds airplanes on Jeju

Heavy snowfall has suspended runway operations at Jeju International Airport, bringing a halt to all flights until at least 4 p.m. on Friday. (Yonhap) Heavy snowfall has suspended runway operations at Jeju International Airport, bringing a halt to all flights until at least 4 p.m. on Friday. (Yonhap)

Severe weather conditions accompanied by heavy snowfall and strong winds have caused major disruptions in flight operations at Jeju International Airport, with its runway suspended from the early morning on Friday. According to the airport, the suspension was extended to 4 p.m., as the snow removal operation on the runway continued. Back-to-back delays since 8:30 a.m. on Friday had stalled more than 8,000 departing passengers in the airport.

